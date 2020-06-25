Police Officer Allegedly Walked Up Behind A Black Man And Slammed Him To The Ground

Valdosta Valdosta Police Department

A Black man from Georgia has sued the Valdosta Police Department after claiming police officers used excessive force during his wrongful arrest.

Antonio Arnelo Smith, 46, is suing the VPD for a sum of $700,000 after an officer tackled him from behind, slamming him to the ground during an incident in February. Officers have said they had been ‘investigating suspicious activity’ at the time, and had mistaken Antonio as a suspect.

The lawsuit was filed Friday, June 19 against the city of Valdosta, Georgia, and the police department with Antonio seeking compensation and punitive damages on the grounds that his constitutional rights had been violated by unlawful detention, use of excessive force, false arrest and imprisonment.

Watch bodycam footage of the incident below:

The lawsuit alleges Valdosta Police Sgt. Billy Wheeler’s decision to place Antonio in a ‘bear hug’ had been ‘unnecessary and illegal’, as had detaining him when without reason to believe he had ‘committed or was about to commit a crime, was armed or presented any kind of danger or threat to anyone’.

Three patrol officers involved in the incident have been named as defendants in the lawsuit, as well as the chief of police, the mayor of Valdosta, and six city council members.

As reported by the Valdosta Daily Times, Antonio’s attorney, Nathanial Haugabrook, has stated that his client’s left wrist had been broken during the incident, and would require further treatment.

The officers had reportedly been responding to a report of panhandling outside a Walgreens pharmacy on North Ashley Street. An officer had been out searching for a suspect who had been allegedly heading south from the pharmacy.

It was then that this officer spotted Antonio walking south an approximate 100 yards away. Smith explained he had been at a business up the road waiting for his sister to wire him some money.

He also said there had been security cameras there which could verify his account, and complied with officers when asked for identification.

It was then that a police sergeant and two other officers arrived on the scene. Bodycam footage shows the sergeant exiting his vehicle and hurrying towards Antonio. Without stating that Antonio was under arrest, he grabbed his wrist before reaching from behind for his left arm.

The officer could be seen wrapping his arms around Antonio, ordering him to place his hands behind his back. Antonio exclaimed, ‘Oh my God! What are you doing? What are you doing? Jesus!’ before starting to cry and hyperventilate.

As officers brought him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, Antonio could be heard telling them, ‘it hurts!’.

Footage shows the cops appearing confused after one officer confirmed Antonio did not have warrants. Officers then removed Antonio’s handcuffs and requested an ambulance. Antonio refused medical care but did go to South Georgia Medical Center later that same day.

The city of Valdosta has stated:

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department takes any report of any injury to a citizen seriously. Although there was no complaint filed with VPD, once the shift supervisor was notified, it prompted the review process of the incident by the officer’s supervisor, patrol bureau commander, Internal Affairs Division and chief of police.

As per WALB News 10, Haugabrook, who has described the incident a civil rights violation, stated:

We will cross the next bridge as it comes and hopefully we get this matter solved in a manner that prevents these sort of mistakes, these sort of conducts from happening in the future.

The Valdosta Police Department has reportedly now handed the investigation over to the city’s attorney.