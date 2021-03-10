Police Officer Arrested In Connection With Sarah Everard’s Disappearance Was ‘Off Duty’ At Time

PA Images

The Metropolitan Police officer arrested in connection with Sarah Everard’s disappearance was ‘off duty’ at the time.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was last seen in Clapham, in south London, at 9.30pm on March 3. On Tuesday, March 9, police confirmed they’d arrested a serving officer in the Met, with the assistant commissioner describing it as ‘shocking and deeply disturbing’.

In addition to a woman also being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard has also revealed the officer was off duty at the time of Everard’s disappearance.

Met Police

The officer, who hasn’t been named at the time of writing, was taken into custody from his home in Kent and is currently being held in a London police station.

With regards to the arrest, as per Sky News, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: ‘This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.’

She added: ‘We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.’

Police released the below CCTV image of Everard, last seen on Poynders Road:

Met Police

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: ‘The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.’

Ephgrave also told reporters: ‘Our inquiries suggest that this officer was not on duty at the time of Sarah’s disappearance… we really hope she is still alive.’

Police have been searching a number of areas across London in their bid to find Everard, with Goodwin urging people who were driving on Poynders Road on the night of her disappearance to check their dashcams. ‘The evidence that you have on your dashcam could be absolutely vital to finding Sarah,’ she said.

Everard’s family issued an appeal to help find her, saying: ‘Every day that goes by, we are getting more worried. She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this.’

Their statement added: ‘We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing. We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant.’

If you have any information, you can contact the Met Police incident on 0208 785 8244.