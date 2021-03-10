Metropolitan Police Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Kidnap And Murder Of Sarah Everard

PA Images

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

The serving Metropolitan Police officer, who had been detained in connection with Sarah’s disappearance, has reportedly now been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard has said.

Sarah, 33, was last seen in Clapham, south London, on March 3.

As reported by Sky News, the unnamed man is understood to be in his 40s.

He was initially placed under arrest last night, March 9, at a Kent residence on suspicion of kidnap

and is being held in a London police station. He has since been further arrested on suspicion of murder as well as for a separate allegation of indecent exposure. A woman was also arrested at the property.

As reported by BBC News, searches are now being conducted at a building in Deal as well as on land close to Ashford.

The Metropolitan Police has stated it was ‘shocking and deeply disturbing’ that the arrested suspect in question was a serving officer, adding that Sarah’s family have been kept updated.

PA Images

As per Sky News, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin made the following comments about the initial arrests:

This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast-moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.

She continued:

We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

PA Images

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave also described the arrests as being ‘a serious and significant development’:

We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

In a subsequent statement, Ephgrave added that the suspect ‘was not on duty at the time’ when Sarah went missing. He also did not say whether or not the officer was known to Sarah.

Sarah was reportedly last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers. It’s also thought that she had been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

Police invite anyone who has seen Sarah or who has information that may assist the investigation to call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244, or via the Major Incident Portal.