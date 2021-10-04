Police Officer Charged With Rape Was From The Same Unit As Wayne Couzens

@CourtNewsUK/Twitter/Alamy

A Metropolitan Police officer charged with raping a woman in September last year worked in the same unit as Wayne Couzens.

PC David Carrick, 46, has today appeared before Hatfield Remand Court via video link, charged with one count of rape following his arrest two days ago.

Carrick, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, has ’emphatically denied’ raping a woman he met on Tinder on the night of September 4, 2020. Carrick had been off duty when he allegedly attacked the woman after they went out for drinks together in St Albans.

On the same day he was arrested, Carrick was suspended from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, where Couzens had also worked.

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether he and Couzens had worked together in the Parliamentary Protection unit at the same time.

This court appearance comes just days after Couzens was given a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard.

The Met has reportedly also made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is currently conducting an investigation into police officers who allegedly exchanged ‘grossly offensive material’ with Couzens.

In a statement about Carrick’s arrest, Commissioner Cressida Dick said:

I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence. I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too. Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.

This comes amid widespread calls for Dick to resign, following apparent failures by the police to prevent Couzens’ concerning behaviours from escalating.

It’s understood that Couzens had been nicknamed ‘The Rapist’ at a former place of work due to the inappropriate way he acted with women.

Furthermore, just one month before Sarah’s death, Couzens was also linked to two alleged incidents of indecent exposure in London, which Scotland Yard allegedly failed to investigate

Carrick is due to appear before St Albans Crown Court on November 1.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas