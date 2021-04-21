Police Officer Confronted After Destroying Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright Memorial

@erikharris14/TikTok

A police officer has been confronted after destroying a memorial dedicated to Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright.

TikToker Erica Harris filmed the officer taking down the makeshift memorial from the side of a street in Bakersfield, California, sharing footage of the confrontation online.

Harris, who is an organiser for the local activist group 661 Voices Heard, can be heard asking why the officer is taking down the signs if they’re just on the sidewalk, telling him, ‘you could have some more respect’.

Harris could then be seen following the unnamed officer as he walks away with the signs, asking him for his badge number.

When she asked, ‘can I have the signs at least?’, the officer simply replied, ‘no’ and continued walking away with the signs. She then said, ‘Why not? Because you’re an asshole, that’s why’.

A second video shows Bakersfield Police Officers taking away more candles and tributes dedicated to Toledo and Wright, with Harris asking them whether they were taking down all the memorials in Bakersfield.

Speaking with Bakersfield Now, Ryan Kroeker, a Lieutenant within the Bakersfield Police Department, stated that the reason the memorials were being removed was due to vandalism in the area.

Lt. Kroeker said:

There was chalk and permanent marker. Stuff was written on the police facility or the sidewalk or anti-police sentiment that we obviously don’t want because there are children and other people coming here all day.

He added that the officers responding to the incident had given protestors the opportunity to take all of their stuff away it was destroyed, however they chose not to do this.

However, protestor Rico Swauve has disagreed with this version of the story, telling Bakersfield Now:

When we went over there and asked for the stuff he was very rude and said no.

Former police officer Kim Potter has been charged with manslaughter following Wright’s death, while the officer who fatally shot Toledo has been shown support from fellow officers as Toledo had a gun which he had dropped prior to being shot.