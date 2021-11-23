Police Officer Convicted Of Rape Has Been Allowed To Spend His Sentence At Home

WBALTV 11

A Maryland police officer convicted of rape has been given a reduced sentence after a judge ruled that his victim had not suffered ‘psychological injury’.

Anthony Westerman, a Baltimore County Police Department officer, was sentenced to a 15-year prison term, but saw all but four months of his sentence suspended, with the remainder to be served at home, in a decision prosecutors said could deter other victims from coming forward.

Advert 10

Westerman was arrested in 2019 after a woman claimed he had taken her to his home and raped her while she was passed out from drinking too much in 2017, with another woman also coming forward to accuse him of rape. After pleading not guilty to all charges he was convicted of the first rape, but acquitted of the second. He was also found guilty of forcibly kissing a third woman.

Alamy

However, despite prosecutors asking for a sentence of five to 10 years, Judge Keith Truffer passed a lighter sentence after vacating one count of second-degree rape, ruling that the victim had not suffered psychological damage.

According to WBAL, prosecutors challenged the decision, pointing out that the victim had described the incident as ‘maybe the most traumatic moment of her life’, and had attended therapy following the assault.

Advert 10

In a statement, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said he felt the sentence was ‘not appropriate’ given Westerman’s position as a police officer who ‘should know as well or better than others the reprehensibility of such an act’.

Alamy

Shellenberger added, ‘I fear this could cause rape victims to hesitate to report their crimes if they do not feel like they will get justice.’

Westerman’s lawyer said in a statement to NBC News that they planned to appeal the conviction, writing, ‘We believe that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence. This was a ‘he said, she said’ case in which everyone was intoxicated.’

Advert 10

Westerman was fired by Baltimore County Police Department following Monday’s sentencing, WBAL reports.