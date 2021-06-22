Police Officer Faces Calls To Resign After Being Filmed Kneeling On Black 14-Year-Old’s Neck

CTV News

A Montreal police officer filmed kneeling on the neck of a Black teenager has faced calls to resign, with lawmakers urging for the incident to be investigated.

Footage filmed by a passer-by shows the officer kneeling on the neck of a 14-year-old boy while he searches his bag, at one point adjusting his position so that both of his knees are on the teenager’s neck and back for at least 40 seconds.

A spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said officers had responded to calls of a fight involving more than a dozen school children on June 10, and that the teen in question had been arrested for carrying a stun gun.

Insp. David Shane told Radio-Canada the video did not show the whole story, but confirmed the incident was under review, saying, ‘If the use of force is not justified, the administration will take the required actions.’

Since footage of the incident emerged online, a number of Canadian lawmakers have come forward to call for a full investigation into the officer’s decision to kneel on the teenager’s neck.

Frantz Benjamin, a member of the National Assembly of Quebec, told CBC he had received several calls from constituents who had been distressed by the video, saying it had evoked a ‘collective trauma’ through its resemblance to the murder of George Floyd.

‘It’s shocking,’ he said, adding, ‘it’s even more shocking when we see there was no resistance.’

The mother of the teen, who cannot be identified due to his age, said her son was now afraid to leave the house, and questioned why the officer had felt the need to use such force.

‘Is it because my son is Black?’ she said. ‘It’s not because we’re Black that we have to experience those kind of things. We’re humans. Poor child.’

Local city councillor Abdelhaq Sari said the incident raised ‘serious questions’ of the SVPM, telling CBC, ‘An independent investigation will have to be carried out… this kind of arrest technique should only be used in cases of imminent danger. This is certainly not the case when the suspect is handcuffed.’

The tactic is not officially prohibited by the SVPM, CNN reports, but officers are trained to move their knee to the suspect’s shoulder once they are in handcuffs.

In a statement, the Black Coalition of Quebec called for police tactics to be addressed, saying: ‘Regardless of colour, origin or ethnicity, the brutal reality is that we must act to prevent the worst… What would we have done or said if the 14-year-old had been killed?’

