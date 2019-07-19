Police Officer Faces Sack For Using Grieving Family’s Cable TV To Order Porn

Pexels

A Metropolitan police officer has pleaded guilty to fraud after using a grieving family’s cable TV to order pornography while on duty.

PC Avi Maharaj was stationed at the south London home following the death of the family’s child.

The shamed cop was waiting for an undertaker while he tapped into the home’s Virgin TV account to access four items of X-rated content amounting to £25.96.

It’s understood the child’s body was still in the house as the officer purchased ‘at least two’, reports BBC News.

Hackney Gazette

According to the Independent, 44-year-old Maharaj, from Earlsfield, pleaded guilty to the crime at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced next month after a hearing.

Maharaj, an officer from south-west London, is currently on restricted duties until the final verdict and faces the sack.

Sal Naseem, regional director of the IOPC, said:

PC Maharaj’s behaviour was shocking and even more so given he was guarding the property in the absence of the homeowner. Not only were his actions deceitful but he caused considerable distress for the family involved who were dealing with the sudden death of a family member. Our investigation showed that PC Maharaj was the only person in the property who could have downloaded access to pornographic channels at the time the account was accessed.

The grieving family had trusted Maharaj to guard property whilst they had to go out in February.

The police officer’s shocking actions only came to light after the family came across the bill and realised the officer was the only person in the house at the time of purchase.

Shutterstock

Following an investigation by the IOPC, it has been reported that Maharaj may have tried to cover his tracks and falsified his attendance log in an attempt to cover his actions.

Regional director Sal Naseem, added:

He has admitted his guilt under the weight of compelling evidence. I am sorry that the family involved had to deal with this while also coping with the tragic loss of their child.

The officer has also been told he will have to answer a case of gross misconduct brought by Scotland Yard with a hearing set to be scheduled after his criminal sentencing.

