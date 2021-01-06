Police Officer Filmed Inside Capitol Building Appears To Pose For Selfies With Rioters

TimothyBurke/Twitter

A member of police has been filmed taking selfies with rioters who have stormed the US Capitol.

A video, posted by Twitter user Timothy Burke shows a member of law enforcement, in full uniform, posing for pictures with a protester.

His uniform indicates that he is a member of the US Capitol police force, however there is also speculation that he may be a protester dressed as an officer.

As the video pans, it shows a number of police officers mingling with protesters.

Earlier today, pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and are currently inside the building.

The riots quickly took a violent turn, with law enforcement officials clashing with protesters and tear gas was also fired.

Video footage shows that a woman has also been shot in the neck, and is currently in critical condition.

President Trump’s former chief of staff, Reince Priebus has branded the rioters as ‘domestic terrorists’.

‘Many of these folks are nothing but domestic terrorists,’ he tweeted.

‘And many are criminals and trouble makers all acting in a manner opposite of patriotism. These violent people have no respect for democracy. Pure insanity and disgusting,’ he said.

In response to the escalating situation, the entire DC National Guard has been activated by the Department of Defense to respond to the violence.

One CNN reporter on the scene, Manu Raju said it was clear rioters had breached ‘all elements of the building’.

‘These rioters have clearly … breached all elements of this building. You’re seeing debris, trash, all in the elevators, things knocked down, posts knocked down, and this is clearly a sign of how they are gone into all parts of this building,’ he said.

Trump has since asked rioters to ‘remain peaceful’, despite urging his supporters to march on the Capitol in protest of the US election results just hours ago.

The President wrote:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!

He has been condemned by former Washington DC police chief, Charles Ramsay, who accused him of riling up his supporters.

‘He stirred them up, he got this whole thing going.This is as close to a coup attempt as this country has ever seen,’ Ramsay said.

Elsewhere on the grounds of the US Capitol, an improvised explosive device has been found, as per The New York Times.

The device, which was discovered at the Republican National Committee has now been successfully destroyed by a bomb squad.