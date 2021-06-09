unilad
Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman's Car When She Didn't Stop Fast Enough

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Arkansas State Police after an officer who was attempting to get her to pull over caused her to flip her car while she was pregnant. 

The incident took placed last June, when Arkansas resident Nicole Harper was driving near Jacksonville and noticed police officer Rodney Dunn signalling for her to pull over, prompting Harper to take the necessary actions to do so.

In accordance with the Arkansas Driver License Study Guide, Harper, who was pregnant at the time, slowed down and put on her hazard lights, seemingly looking for a safe place to stop.

See footage from the incident below:

As the highway shoulder reportedly was narrow where she was driving, she claims she began to move towards a exit ramp, however Dunn apparently wasn’t satisfied with the pace at which she was responding and within two minutes of flashing his lights the officer conducted a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), which involved hitting his front bumper into the left rear edge of Harper’s car.

The move caused Harper to swerve across the road’s three lanes before her car flipped upside down and came to a stop. In dashcam footage from the scene, Dunn can be heard reporting that Harper ‘hit the inside wall’ and ‘rolled over’, while smoke is seen rising from the car.

As the officer encouraged her to get out of the car, Harper cried out that she was pregnant and responded to say that she ‘had [her] flashers on’ when Dunn told her that she had ‘got to pull over’.

According to local media, per the Mises Institute, Harper filed a lawsuit last month in which she accused Dunn and other members of the Arkansas State Police for ‘negligently’ using a PIT manoeuvre and putting her own life and the life of her unborn child at risk as a result.

The lawsuit further alleges that the Arkansas Police Department failed to train Dunn on safe PIT manoeuvre technique.

Footage taken from the incident saw Dunn telling Harper ‘this is where you ended up’ because she did not stop quickly enough. Police reportedly claim Harper was attempting to ‘flee’ the officer and that she was a danger to other drivers.

Harper’s lawyer has argued Dunn chose to use a deadly force against a pregnant woman who was in the process of looking for a safe place to stop. He has also noted that the officer conducted the PIT without any knowledge of who was in the car, and whether there were any small children on board.

Though police reportedly plan to fight the lawsuit, the outcome is unlikely to have a personal impact on Dunn as Arkansas law means he is immune from any personal responsibility for his actions.

