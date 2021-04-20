Police Officer Who Fatally Shot 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Was Listed As A ‘Victim’ On Incident Report

PA Images

The Chicago police officer that chased and shot dead 13-year-old Adam Toledo was named as the victim of the killing, the incident report shows.

Toldeo was a minor when he was gunned down last week. Outrage from the public, including activists, who had seen yet another cop shooting in the United States, followed after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the cam footage.

Despite the footage showing Toledo coming towards the officer with his arms raised, Officer Eric Stillman opened fire, fatally wounding the boy.

However, it now appears police added the shooter, 34-year-old Stillman, to the report as the victim, which according to a police insider is a typical tactic designed to shift blame.

Stillman is named as the victim of an aggravated assault on a police officer because Toldeo’s semi-automatic pistol was ‘displayed, not used’, according to Insider. It’s a decision Tom Nolan, a law enforcement expert previously with the Boston PD, says is ‘a long-used and hackneyed police trope’ designed to distort the party responsible and the ‘focus of culpability and blame onto the actual victim of the police deadly-force incident, i.e., the person who the police killed.’

‘Thus the victim, in this case, the unarmed dead child who is shot and killed by police becomes the “perpetrator,” and the police officer shooter, the killer, assumes the posture and pose of “victim,”’ Nolan explains. ‘It’s an old cop trick meant to muddy the murky waters and is often used in the aftermath of what we cops call a “bad shoot.”’

Toledo’s family’s lawyer reiterates, as is clear in the footage, that he was not holding a gun, having dropped his weapon previously, and appeared to be complying with the officer’s request.

Retired NYPD officer Alfred Titus, who served on the force for 23 years, says including the cop as the victim is ‘not common’ unless ‘there were actually shots fired.’

Titus said:

It is done in a time where law enforcement wants to try to be cleared of a controversial issue or they want to try to gain more of the sympathy or, you know, more of a view that they are the victim themselves and not the state or not that the guy just had the gun in his hand.

Attempting to explain why they do it, he went on to say that it ‘just brings more emotion into the case on the side of the law enforcement agency and the police officer.’ And, Titus says, as per the letter of the law the officer technically didn’t do wrong by including his name. Clarifying, he said: ‘the police department is not really doing anything wrong by listing the officer because, by law, assault or aggravated assault with a weapon includes the attempt, which would mean pointing the gun at the officer.’

Nolan also suggests that by adding the officer’s name it goes further to absolve him and paint him in a sympathetic light and in many ways clear the Stillman of any wrongdoing already.

There exists an ‘attempt to reestablish control over the narrative, and from the moment the gun is discharged, the idea is to establish and to maintain control of the story,’ Nolan said, which is a way for the police to remain in command of the narrative over what actually happened.

His lawyer says there is ‘irrefutable evidence’ that Stillman did the right thing, after attempts were made to de-escalate the situation.