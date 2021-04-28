Police Officer Who Killed 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice Appeals To Get His Job Back

WKYC/ABC News

The former police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice is now appealing to get his job back.

Timothy Loehmann fatally shot Tamir back in 2014 after the child was seen playing with a toy pellet gun outside a recreation centre at a park in Cleveland, Ohio.

Loehmann and his partner had responded to a call about a ‘juvenile’ who had been holding a ‘probably fake’ gun. Video footage taken at the scene shows Loehmann getting out of the police car and shooting Tamir within just seconds of arriving at the scene.

Tamir’s death sparked widespread outcry, leading to protests and calls for police reform throughout the US. In 2016, the city of Cleveland paid a $6 million settlement to Tamir’s family, without any admission of wrongdoing.

Loehmann lost his job with Cleveland Police in 2017 for giving false information on his job application, having falsely stated that he had left Independence Police Department for ‘personal reasons’.

As reported by The Washington Post, records showed that Loehmann had in fact been ruled unfit by the department, which had described him as having ‘an inability to emotionally function’.

Loehmann was allowed to resign from the force instead of being fired, with his dismissal upheld by both an arbitrator and a county judge.

Now, Loehmann is making an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court to get his job back, with his attorneys having reportedly filed the appeal last week.

Earlier this year, a state appellate court dismissed an appeal citing a police union’s failure to serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city.

A police union is now seeking to have this ruling overturned by the Supreme Court, with Union lawyers asking Ohio’s highest court to have the case sent back to the appeals court.

Jeff Follmer, President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, told Fox 8 News:

It’s his constitutional right to go forward on this and it’s a political thing. He’s not getting his job back because of all the politics.

This appeal comes as just one week after attorneys for Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, wrote to the Justice Department to request that the investigation into Tamir’s death be reopened.

Subodh Chandra, one of the attorney’s on Rice’s legal team, told The Washington Post that requests like the one the police union is currently making ‘are a common, arrogant practice’.