unilad
Advert

Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be Charged

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Jan 2021 08:48
Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be ChargedPolice Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be Chargedattorneycrump/Instagram/Wisconsin Department of Justice

The police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back, leaving him paralysed, will not be charged.

Rusten Sheskey won’t face any consequences for the incident, which sparked huge Black Lives Matter protests, after district attorney Michael Graveley decided he was acting in self defence.

Advert

The shooting took place on August 23, 2020, when police were called to the home of Blake’s girlfriend, who complained he was there in violation of a restraining order.

jacob blakejacob blakeattorneycrump/Instagram

Kenosha County police officers attempted to arrest Blake, but the use of a taser was ineffective. Video footage taken at the scene shows Blake, who reportedly had a knife on him, walking away from officers and getting into a car that had his children inside.

He was then shot in the back at close range by Sheskey. In video footage recorded at the scene, seven shots can heard.

Advert

Blake has been left paralysed from the waist down, after pieces of bullet severed his spinal cord, as well as piercing his abdomen and shattering some of his vertebrae.

The Justice Department was immediately asked to investigate the shooting, and district attorney Graveley has now announced that no charges will be brought against Sheskey, on the basis that Blake was carrying a knife and resisting arrest.

Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be ChargedPolice Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be ChargedWisconsin Department of Justice

Graveley said he ‘would have to disprove the clear expression of these officers that they had to fire a weapon to defend themselves,’ Sky News reports.

Advert

‘I do not believe the state would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defence is not available,’ he added.

Meanwhile, Blake himself is currently serving two years’ probation as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour counts of disorderly conduct, after prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charge against him, AP News reports.

PA Images

At the time, the shooting sparked huge protests against police brutality, with more than 250 people arrested in the following days. One of them was then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum with an AR-15-style rifle. He has also been charged with wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

Advert

Rittenhouse reportedly attended the protests following calls from right-wing militia claiming they needed to protect the city from the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. The now-18-year-old has denied all six charges and claims he acted in self-defence.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Weeknd Shows Off Botox Prosthetics After Accepting Award With Face Covered In Bandages
Music

The Weeknd Shows Off Botox Prosthetics After Accepting Award With Face Covered In Bandages

White House Attempted 18 Calls To Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office Before One Leaked
News

White House Attempted 18 Calls To Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office Before One Leaked

Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma Suspected Missing After Criticising Government
News

Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma Suspected Missing After Criticising Government

Jarod Nandin ‘The South Park Cosplayer’ Dies Of COVID-19
Gaming

Jarod Nandin ‘The South Park Cosplayer’ Dies Of COVID-19

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, Jacob Blake, Now

Credits

Associated Press and 1 other

  1. Associated Press

    https://apnews.com/article/kyle-rittenhouse-pleads-not-guilty-cf6228f55a4f2a5fdd66978e5523a912 Click to copy RELATED TOPICS U.S. News AP Top News Police Jacob Blake Shootings Kenosha Wisconsin No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

  2. Sky News

    Jacob Blake: White police officer who shot black man in the back won't face charges

 