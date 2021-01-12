unilad
Advert

Police Officer Who Took Selfies With Rioters Inside Capitol Building Suspended

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 12 Jan 2021 07:33
Police Officer Who Took Selfies With Rioters Inside Capitol Building SuspendedPolice Officer Who Took Selfies With Rioters Inside Capitol Building Suspendedbubbaprog/Twitter

A Capitol police officer who was filmed taking selfies with rioters after a pro-Trump rally stormed the Capitol building has been suspended.

The law enforcement officer can be seen in full uniform stopping to pose for a picture with a rioter, in a video that was posted to Twitter with the caption, ‘Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists.’

Advert

There was speculation at the time that he could be a rioter dressed as a police officer, however it has since been confirmed that he is indeed a Capitol police officer.

His suspension was confirmed at a press conference on Monday, January 11, by Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, who said as per MailOnline, ‘I know there were two people suspended. One was the selfie officer and another was an officer who put a MAGA hat on and started directing some people around.’

The second officer he is referring to is an officer who was pictured putting on a red MAGA hat and taking people around the building, as though they were on a guided tour.

Advert

According to Report 4 America journalist Chris Jones, the officer was holding a megaphone and addressing the crowds, reportedly in an attempt to distract the crowd, which was heading towards an open door of the building.

Officers fighting off rioters at the CapitolOfficers fighting off rioters at the CapitolPA Images

A third Capitol police officer has also been arrested for misconduct, bringing the total number of officers currently under investigation to 15. None of them have been named publicly.

The Capitol’s chief of police Steven Sund announced his resignation the day after the government building was invaded.

Advert

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticised the police response, saying, ‘There was a failure of leadership at the top.’

A total of five people lost their lives as a result of the protests, including a Capitol police officer, who was hit over the head with a fire extinguisher. Officer Brian D. Sicknick died the following day as a direct result of his injuries.

Capitol Police Officer Dies By Suicide Days After Responding To RiotCapitol Police Officer Dies By Suicide Days After Responding To RiotUnited States Capitol Police

Two days later, a second Capitol police officer, who was also on the frontline during the riots, passed away. Some publications have reported he died by an apparent suicide, however his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Advert

Four protesters died, including an Air Force veteran, who was shot in the neck by police after storming the building. Three more died from ‘separate medical emergencies’ that took place during the riots.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week
News

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave
Life

Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Capitol, Now

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    One Capitol cop is ARRESTED, two are suspended and 17 are under investigation for conduct during invasion - including one who took selfies and another who put on a MAGA hat and took rioters around Capitol

 