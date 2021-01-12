Police Officer Who Took Selfies With Rioters Inside Capitol Building Suspended bubbaprog/Twitter

A Capitol police officer who was filmed taking selfies with rioters after a pro-Trump rally stormed the Capitol building has been suspended.

The law enforcement officer can be seen in full uniform stopping to pose for a picture with a rioter, in a video that was posted to Twitter with the caption, ‘Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists.’

There was speculation at the time that he could be a rioter dressed as a police officer, however it has since been confirmed that he is indeed a Capitol police officer.

His suspension was confirmed at a press conference on Monday, January 11, by Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, who said as per MailOnline, ‘I know there were two people suspended. One was the selfie officer and another was an officer who put a MAGA hat on and started directing some people around.’

The second officer he is referring to is an officer who was pictured putting on a red MAGA hat and taking people around the building, as though they were on a guided tour.

According to Report 4 America journalist Chris Jones, the officer was holding a megaphone and addressing the crowds, reportedly in an attempt to distract the crowd, which was heading towards an open door of the building.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

A third Capitol police officer has also been arrested for misconduct, bringing the total number of officers currently under investigation to 15. None of them have been named publicly.

The Capitol’s chief of police Steven Sund announced his resignation the day after the government building was invaded.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticised the police response, saying, ‘There was a failure of leadership at the top.’

A total of five people lost their lives as a result of the protests, including a Capitol police officer, who was hit over the head with a fire extinguisher. Officer Brian D. Sicknick died the following day as a direct result of his injuries.

Capitol Police Officer Dies By Suicide Days After Responding To Riot United States Capitol Police

Two days later, a second Capitol police officer, who was also on the frontline during the riots, passed away. Some publications have reported he died by an apparent suicide, however his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Four protesters died, including an Air Force veteran, who was shot in the neck by police after storming the building. Three more died from ‘separate medical emergencies’ that took place during the riots.