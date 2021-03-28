Cops Involved In George Floyd’s Death Allegedly Roughly Detained Another Black Man Weeks Before

Darnella Frazier/Facebook/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

Three police officers connected to George Floyd’s death allegedly roughly detained another Black man just weeks before, new footage has shown.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who leaned on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with prosecutors recently granted permission to pursue a third-degree murder charge.

Advert 10

Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Along with Chauvin, they’ve now been accused of roughly detaining another Black man weeks before Floyd’s death. Tou Thao, another attending officer with the same charges, wasn’t involved in this incident.

PA Images

As reported by the Star Tribune, the three officer, along with Luis Realivasquez, arrived at a South Minneapolis apartment building where a woman was reportedly being held hostage.

As they entered the building, a man named Adrian Drakeford walked out. When officers mistakenly thought he had a knife, they tackled him to the ground and detained him. Meanwhile, his brother Lee asked for their badge numbers, while his girlfriend Kamaria Layton shouted, ‘He didn’t do nothing.’

Advert 10

Star Tribune

The 27-year-old wasn’t connected to the 911 call, and he didn’t have any weapon whatsoever – it was a knife sharpener. Nevertheless, he was detained alongside his brother Terrance, who took issue with how the police was treating Adrian. Lee ran away before he could be detained, and the officers never found the caller or alleged victim.

Adrian was released without any charges and the Minneapolis City Attorney dropped an obstruction of legal process charge against Terrance ‘in the interest of justice’.

Star Tribune

Advert 10

The officers wrote in a report, ‘This whole call was unfounded because everyone on scene at this address was uncooperative.’

Andrew Gordon, who represented Terrance as part of the nonprofit Legal Rights Center, told the publication, ‘The timeline here is troubling. The same officers are involved in the murder of George Floyd, using some of the same techniques and the need and desire to control people.’

He added, ‘This is not the first decision point where someone could have done something. This was maybe the last one.’