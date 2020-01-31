Police On The Hunt For ‘Violent Masturbator’ On The Run

Sutherland Shire Detectives are investigating two separate acts of indecency reports which have occurred at Cronulla and Wattamolla yesterday (Thursday 30/01/2020).

The first incident occurred at Wattamolla Beach about 5.15pm where a male has exposed himself and performed an act of indecency towards a female. He is described as a Caucasian male, about 30-40 years old, wearing a Khaki hat with black flap, khaki shirt and khaki boots.

The second incident occurred at Salmon Haul Reserve (Cronulla) between 7pm and 8pm where a male has exposed himself and performed an act of indecency towards a female and then ran away when she spoke to other people. He is described as a Caucasian male, about 20 years old, tall and skinny, dark short hair, wearing a black t-shirt and blue and white shorts.