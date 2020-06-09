Police Organisation Offers To Hire Police Who Were Fired Or Resigned Over Misconduct PA/WBFO

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests, there have been huge calls to reform police departments to put a stop to police brutality and the racial injustices within law enforcement.

Advert

Some departments have undoubtedly stepped up, firing or suspending officers accused of using excessive force, while others are somewhat lagging in making much-needed changes.

Meanwhile, one police organisation has gone in an entirely different direction by offering to rehire officers who have lost their jobs over accusations of misconduct.

defund the police george floyd protests PA Images

The bizarre – and somewhat backwards – move has understandably prompted fury from people who are on the frontline battling against police brutality, which disproportionately affects members of the black community.

Advert

On Saturday, June 6, the Brevard County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police took to Facebook to announce it was hiring, claiming there’s ‘lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences… Plus… we got your back!’.

The unusual hiring call was directly addressed to Buffalo 57, which refers to the Buffalo, New York officers who resigned from the emergency response team after two officers were caught on camera pushing an elderly protester to the ground.

Police Organisation Offers To Hire Police Who Were Fired Or Resigned Over Misconduct Brevard County FOP/Facebook

It also mentions Atlanta 6, which refers to the six officers accused of using excessive force on two black college students who had their car windows broken on their way out of a protest. Video footage shows the female student being pulled out of the car, while the male student is tasered by officers.

In a separate post, made on Sunday, June 7, the same department made a similar callout to the Minneapolis police, after four of its officers were charged with the death of George Floyd.

The post directly addressed the recent calls for Minneapolis Police to be defunded or dismantled, writing: ‘We will not disband our agencies or give in.’

Police Organisation Offers To Hire Police Who Were Fired Or Resigned Over Misconduct Brevard County FOP/Facebook

The deeply concerning posts understandably racked up hundreds of comments from people who pointed out this kind of attitude is the exact reason people are calling for the units to be disbanded.

Advert

Both of the posts have since been deleted from the Facebook page.

Yesterday, June 8, President of Brevard County’s FOP Bert Gamin claimed responsibility for the posts, defending the officers who were addressed in the callout.

‘The police had the legal authority in both cases,’ he told Florida Today. ‘At the time the warnings were provided, the citizens were already breaking the law. Those citizens chose to disregard the warnings. It led directly to escalations and confrontations with the police. When we issue lawful commands/warnings, citizens have a responsibility to comply. The reality is failure to comply leads to escalation.’

Police Organisation Offers To Hire Police Who Were Fired Or Resigned Over Misconduct PA Images

However, Sheriff Wayne Ivey from Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, as per CNN:

The ‘Brevard County FOP’ page and organisation has no official affiliation with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and was not authorised in any capacity by me or our agency to recruit or comment on our behalf.

He went on to say that Gamin’s comments were ‘extremely distasteful and insensitive’ to ‘critical issues that are occurring across our country’, adding that his office ‘does not condone’ the posts in any way.

The sheriff’s office is now said to be investigating whether Gamin’s posts violated any policies.