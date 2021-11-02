Police Publicly Condemn Man Who Called Them After Being Denied Entry To Primark

Alamy

West Yorkshire Police have publicly shamed a man who called 999 because he wanted to get into Primark.

Police in Leeds were called over a disagreement that led to an unnamed man being denied entry to a branch of the clothing store, with the man then proceeding to call the emergency services to try and plead his case.

Advert 10

It’s not clear exactly why the man in question was denied entry into the Primark store, but clearly he felt upset enough to try and get the decision overturned by police, telling them he’d only wanted to get into the store to buy a pair of ‘grey joggers.’ Unfortunately – and unsurprisingly – for the man, the 999 call didn’t quite go as he’d planned, with the police deciding that a grey jogger shortage doesn’t qualify as an actual emergency.

Alamy

After receiving the call, West Yorkshire Police took to Twitter to share the man’s actions as an example of what to do if you find yourself in a frustrating situation.

‘If you are not allowed in @Primark because their security staff won’t let you in, then ringing the police on 999 is not going to gain you entry either. Even if you only ‘wanted grey joggers’ #Not999,’ the force’s official account tweeted.

Advert 10

The incident sparked an instant response on social media, as people chimed in with their thoughts – and jokes – about the matter.

‘Hope you told him to jog on,’ one person replied, with another writing ‘Grey jogging bottoms are a crime against fashion! Maybe he was trying to report himself?’

But others found the incident less amusing, labelling the caller ‘selfish’ and suggesting he should be fined for ‘wasting police time.’

Advert 10

‘There are some very weird selfish people in this world,’ someone wrote, adding ‘Maybe if they charged hoax callers a £50 fine they may consider people who really need our emergency services. Police Fire and Ambulances are already under great stress.’

It’s not clear whether the man faced any repercussions for his 999 call, or whether he was able to get his hands on a pair of grey joggers.