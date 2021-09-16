Police Release Last-Known Gabby Petito Footage Following ​Violent Argument Before Disappearance

Moab City Police Department/@gabspetito/Instagram

Utah police have released bodycam footage of Gabby Petito prior to her disappearance.

The 22-year-old from Long Island was reported missing on Saturday, September 11, with her parents saying they hadn’t heard from her for 13 days before they eventually contacted the police. Her last-known location was in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in late August, one month into a cross-country trip.

The Moab City Police Department have now released bodycam footage of Petito and Laundrie from August 12, with officers following up a 911 call reporting a domestic incident between the two.

After locating the white van, officers pulled the pair over before separating them. In the hour-long video, both Petito and Laundrie recount their sides of the incident. ‘Neither Brian nor Gabrielle were the reporting party. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges,’ Chief Bret Edge said, as per ABC 7.

‘The male tried to create distance by telling Gabbie to take a walk to calm down. She didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him. He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van,’ the officer wrote in his report.

Neither Petito nor Laundrie wished to press charges, police said. She also told officers she suffers from ‘serious anxiety and other redacted medical conditions’, with police later categorising it as a ‘mental/emotional health break’ as opposed to a domestic assault.

According to Petito, tensions between the pair had been building over the days prior. Police then helped Laundrie sort a hotel room, while Petito left in the van. While they didn’t wish to separate, and officers said Laundrie was ‘at low risk of danger or harm as a result of his proximity to his fiancé Gabbie’, they had to in order for no charges to be filed.

North Port police said Laundrie hasn’t been aiding with the investigation and confirmed he’s now a person of interest in the case, but appealed for his help. ‘We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us to her whereabouts in the past few weeks,’ Chief Todd Garrison recently said.

An update on the investigation is expected later today, September 16.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).