Police Reportedly Using Benign Cell Trait To Cover For Deaths Of Black People In Custody

Black people’s deaths in police custody are being covered by a benign cell trait, according to a new report.

Last year, George Floyd was murdered by ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest. In the months between his death and Chauvin’s guilty verdict, there was debate over what killed him, with defence attorney Eric J. Nelson earlier citing an autopsy.

It had found arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, hypertension and sickle cell trait – that latter detail is key. Following a number of other sudden deaths in police custody involving Black people, medical examiners have also attributed their passing to the trait. Now, there’s fears it’s being used in cover-ups.

The New York Times carried out an investigation into the use of ‘sickle cell trait’ by examiners in post-mortems. In its findings, there’s been 46 other instances over the past 25 years where it’s been credited as the cause or a major factor in a Black individual’s death in custody. Since 2015, there’s been 15 deaths of this distinction.

Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr., former chief medical examiner for the District of Columbia and current chairman of pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine, told the publication: ‘You can’t put the blame on sickle cell trait when there is a knee on the neck or when there is a chokehold or the person is hogtied.’

He added: ‘You can’t say… well, he’s fragile. No, that becomes a homicide.’

In around two-thirds of the sickle cell trait cases, people had either been forcefully restrained by officers, pepper-sprayed or been on the receiving end of a stun gun.

These cases stem from 22 states all across the US, in addition to Puerto Rico. According to The Times, the presence of the benign trait – which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans – casts doubt over the cause of death and often sees officers avoiding further investigation.

