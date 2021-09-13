unilad
Police Searching For Driver Who Caused Petrol Station Fire After Doing Doughnuts

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Sep 2021 14:02
Police Searching For Driver Who Caused Petrol Station Fire After Doing DoughnutsDetroit Police Department/Facebook

Detroit police are looking for a driver who crashed into a petrol pump and sparked a huge explosion after doing doughnuts around a gas station.

CCTV footage captured the moment the individual was driving recklessly at the petrol station on August 22, before proceeding to smash into one of the pumps.

The pump, as well as the car, then burst into flames and, despite the vehicle being severely damaged by the collision, the driver still fled the scene.

In a bid to locate the culprit, Detroit Police Department has now shared the video online.

See it here:

The department wrote alongside the video, ‘The Detroit Police Department needs the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to severe property damage at a BP gas station on the city’s west side.’

The post continued:

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., in the area of 18137 Joy Road, the suspect was seen on Project Green Light doing multiple doughnuts in the gas station lot. The driver lost control, colliding into pumps and causing an explosion as well as fire damage to the vehicle being driven. The suspect fled the location moments later, abandoning the vehicle.

‘A video from a nearby gas station shows a suspect that police believe to be the driver of the vehicle that caused the damage moments later. The suspect is seen wearing a blue Nike short set with white around the collar, yellow bold Nike lettering across the torso, a white vertical stripe along the side of shorts, and white socks with no shoes,’ the police added.

Reckless Detroit driver (Detroit Police Department)Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the incident, are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Topics: News, car crash, Detroit, Fire, Petrol Station, US News

