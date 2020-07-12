Police Searching For Naya Rivera’s Body Release Underwater Footage From Lake Piru
Local police have released divers’ underwater footage from Lake Piru as the search for Glee star Naya Rivera continues.
The actress and singer has been missing since July 8, after renting a boat at the Southern Californian lake with her four-year-old son Josey Hollis. Authorities were alerted after a boater in the area found the young boy alone, safe and well, after seeing his mother ‘disappear beneath the water’.
Following the shift from search-and-rescue to a recovery mission, helicopters, boats, sonar technology and divers have been working tirelessly to find Rivera’s body. However, the lake is notoriously dangerous with poor visibility, inhibiting the speed of the operation.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released a video illustrating how poor the visibility is in Lake Piru, which you can see below:
Posted to Twitter, the sheriff’s office wrote: ‘Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru.’ Two days after news of Rivera’s disappearance broke, Sergeant Kevin Donoghue noted that divers may never actually recover the body due to the lake’s treacherous conditions.
As reported by Hollywood Life, he explained:
If the body is entangled in something beneath the water, it may never come back up. In a lake the visibility is not very good. So, if you’ve ever watched underwater video and you’ve seen divers in the ocean, typically the visibility in the ocean water is much better. So, in the lake, the visibility is terrible.
The sheriff’s office released another video, captioned: ‘Here’s the ROV used by [Tulare County Sheriff’s Office] in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers.’
However, Donoghue later said that police were ‘really holding on’ to what Josey said. ‘He observed his mother disappear beneath the water. So we are very confident she is in the water and that at some point in time we will recover her from the lake,’ he said, as per Sky News.
Donaughue added:
We searched with people on the ground, on the shoreline. We were looking not just for her physically, we were looking for any clues, any evidence that suggested she made it to shore.
If we thought for a moment that there was any chance she could be on land somewhere, if we had any other clues or corroborating information that led us in that direction, we would do that and we would be out there searching and looking.
Authorities still have hope for finding Rivera’s body, whether it be ‘five minutes or five days from now’, so that her family ‘can have some closure’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity, California, Glee, Josey Hollis, Lake Piru, Naya Rivera, Now, Ventura County Sheriff's Office
CreditsVentura County Sheriff's Office/Twitter and 2 others
Ventura County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
Hollywood Life
Naya Rivera’s Body ‘May Never’ Be Found& May Be ‘Entangled’ Underwater If She Drowned, Cop Says
Sky News
Naya Rivera: Son says he watched his mother disappear beneath water of Lake Piru