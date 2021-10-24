Police Searching For Two Suspects After Man Finds Death Threat Written In Toothpaste

Nottinghamshire Police/Alamy

Police in Nottingham are investigating a death threat written in toothpaste.

On October 10, a 23-year-old man woke up to find a death threat written on his bathroom mirror in an unusual substance – toothpaste.

Advert 10

The man saw the words ‘I will kill you’ and a smiley face daubed with toothpaste on the mirror of his Nottingham city-centre flat.

Unsplash

Police are now looking for two men they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.

They have released two images of the men in question and encouraged members of the public to get in touch if they have any information or recognise the pair.

Advert 10

Photos of the pair show them walking up a flight of stairs, one with a shaved head and carrying cans of beer while the other had a moustache and wore glasses.

Per The Independent, PC Ryan Horvath of Nottinghamshire Police said, ‘It is unacceptable that anyone should be threatened in this way.

‘The impact of such threats can be profound and that is why we are taking this report extremely seriously.’

Advert 10

Police want anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021.

Making a death threat against someone is a very serious offence and if found guilty carries the risk of a prison sentence as punishment.

There were over 42,000 recorded death threats in England and Wales in the 2020/21 period, the highest amount since records began.

We don’t have the official figures, but it’s probably safe to say that most of those incidents didn’t involve toothpaste.

Advert 10