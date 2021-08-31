Police Searching For Woman Who Dumped Human Remains Backpack In Store Dumpster

Chesterfield Police/Google Maps

Police in Virginia are searching for a woman who dumped a bloodied backpack containing suspected human remains in a store dumpster.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that they were called to a report an unidentified female had thrown a backpack in a dumpster behind a shop at around 1.50pm on Monday, August 30.

According to reports, the female then walked into the store without the backpack before leaving the premises.

‘A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it and called police’, the statement read. ‘Officers on scene found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack,’ it continued.

Crime Insider sources told WTVR that the human remains could be of a baby’s body, although the medical examiner’s office findings are still pending. According to WTVR, the bloodied backpack had identifiers on it that could direct detectives to a local high school.

The female who dumped the backpack in the dumpster was caught on security cameras at the store.

Investigators are urging anybody with information about the incident to contact the police straight away on 804-748-125, as they believe the pictured woman, or someone else, may require medical attention.