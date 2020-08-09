Police Shoot At Car Of Black Children On Way Back From Supermarket In Georgia

Police Shoot At Car Of Black Children On Way Back From Supermarket Dominique Goodman/Facebook/News4Jax

Five Black children have reportedly been shot at by Georgia police officers during a traffic stop in their neighbourhood.

The incident unfolded on the morning of Saturday, August 8, in the city of Waycross. The five siblings – aged 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16 – had been driving home from a local Walmart store when an officer began following them, having reportedly seen a traffic violation.

The family had plans to attend a football tournament in Jacksonville later that same morning, which two of the children had been due to play in.

Thankfully, none of the children were injured by the gunfire, with a bullet having narrowly missed the 9-year-old boy’s face. The two officers involved in the incident were also unharmed.

The three youngest children said the officer didn’t turn on his lights to pull them over until they already had pulled into their own neighbourhood, located close to Walters and Greenwood streets, News4Jax reports.

The 12-year-old explained the older teenagers had been frightened, and instructed the three younger siblings to get out of the vehicle and run home to fetch their dad. However, when they jumped out, the officer began shooting.

The children’s dad, Dominique Goodman Sr., heard the shots being fired close by and stepped outside of his home to see his children running towards him, screaming for help:

We go in the back, we open the door, we see my 9-year-old, my 12-year-old and my 14-year-old running from the police behind them with gunshots coming behind them. We go down the street and we see our 15-year-old and our 16-year-old on the ground.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GMB), after the three younger children ran off, the officer followed them in his patrol car while a second officer who responded to assist approached the teenager’s vehicle from the front. The car then reportedly drove towards the officer, who fired multiple times.

The two older siblings then jumped out of the car while it was still in drive, with the vehicle coming to a halt further up the road.

There was reportedly an altercation between the second officer and the 15-year-old boy who had jumped from the vehicle. He was placed in handcuffs and was later treated by EMS for minor injuries.

After the first officer heard the gunfire, he drove back to the scene of the traffic stop, while the three younger children ran home.

Footage of the two older boys’ arrest shows Goodman and an unidentified woman begging the officers not to shoot them. The two brothers can be seen lying on the ground while Goodman pleads, ‘My kids, man! Those are children, man! They’re minors, man!’

The GBI will now continue an independent investigation. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the GBI at 912-389-4103 or the Waycross Police Department at 912-287-2921. After the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Ware County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Waycross Police Department has stated that two officers involved in this incident have now been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.