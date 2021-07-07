Police Violently Respond To Anti-Homophobia March In Madrid

PA/grodira/Twitter

On Monday night, July 5, people took to the streets in Puerta del Sol to protest the death of Samuel Luiz, but the authorities have been widely condemned for their reaction.

Nursing student Luiz was 24 when he was beaten to death by at least a dozen men. The incident happened outside a nightclub in A Coruña, northwest Spain, in the early hours of July 3 while he video called a friend. It is reported the assault was sparked after two of the men mistakenly accused Luiz of filming them, in what many are branding a homophobic attack.

In response to the attack, anti-homophobia protests have taken place across Spain.

Podemos, the left-wing party which governs in a coalition with the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, tweeted ‘From A Coruña to Seville, today we unite throughout Spain to demonstrate our rejection of the wave of LGBT-phobic hatred that has claimed Samuel Luiz’s life.’

During a protest in Madrid, protestors held signs that read ‘Your homophobia is killing us’ as they waved Pride flags and demanded answers. However, riot police seemingly created a violent situation as they began beating those who were marching.

It is unclear what caused the escalation, but from 8.00pm riot police entered the city centre, and Pink News reported that police crammed demonstrators in the junction between Calle de Alberto Aguilera and Calle de la Princesa.

At roughly 10:30pm, footage was captured in the Argüelles neighbourhood of riot police beating protestors who were trying to walk past. In fact, one officer had to be pulled away as he attacked people.

Politicians and governing bodies have now condemned the action taken by police. Mónica García, a spokesperson for Más Madrid wrote, ‘We do not understand the disproportionality of the police action’ and demanded an explanation.

In terms of action connected to the attack against Luiz, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, tweeted:

I trust that the investigation of @policia find the perpetrators of Samuel’s murder soon and clarify the facts. It was a savage and ruthless act. We will not take a step back in rights and freedoms. Spain will not tolerate it. All my support to his family and loved ones.

Spain recently implemented laws that enable self-identification for trans people, ban conversion therapy and bring forward fines and punishments for anti-LGBTQ+ attacks.

The State Federation of Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals noted on the day of protests ‘We start the day as we say goodbye: remembering that we are being murdered and mistreated. For being LGTBI.’

