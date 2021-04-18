Police Will Only Reform When ‘White People’s Kids Start Getting Killed’, Says Chris Cuomo
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has stated that the US will only see police reform when ‘white people’s kids start getting killed’.
Speaking during Cuomo Primetime, Cuomo addressed white viewers watching at home, stating, ‘Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change. [When] your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed’.
You can find out more in the following clip:
Loading…
Cuomo continued:
‘What’s going on with these police? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police’. That kind of madness. That kind of mania. That will be you. That will be the majority. Because it’s your people.
How many more? Die of the pandemic, dying from police shootings. George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you’ll remember their names six months from now because they’ll be replaced by so many others.
Cuomo also went on to note how often the pasts of police violence victims are brought up after such incidents, remarking:
Why do that? Because you wanna make the problem them. Takes the onus off the idea that you’re wrong about policing needing to change.
Forget that police are trained to deal with non-compliance with force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die.
Cuomo made these comments after the president of the Chicago police union stated that the officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo had been ‘100 per cent justified’ in their decision to open fire.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read