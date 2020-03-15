Polish Man Creates Ingenious 'Magic Coffee Cup' To Stop Spillages Serafin Design/Kacper Serafin

You know that feeling you get when you knock your cup of coffee over and it goes everywhere – all over your notes, yourself, and your laptop – and you can’t get that coffee smell out of your nostrils for weeks?

What if I were to tell you that a ‘magic’ cup now exists that won’t fall over no matter how clumsy you might be? And that it’s available to buy for less than £15?

That’s right folks: thanks to Kacper Serafin, such a cup exists after he quit his nine-to-five job to work on his ingenious invention.

magic coffee cup Serafin Design/Kacper Serafin

The inventor, who moved from Poland to the UK with just £260 to his name, had been working in a internet sports shop warehouse to make a living for himself.

When he wasn’t working, he spent his nights learning all there was to know about starting his own company, from design skills to learning how to build his own website from scratch. All of which, of course, required a lot of coffee.

Kacper told The Mirror:

One night, the coffee spilt all over my work notes, so the idea came to me to sell coffee mugs that didn’t easily knock over and ruin your hard work! I had a very small room with a tiny, shaking desk and I wanted to find a solution to the problem I was facing. I also wanted a coffee mug that you could take to work and the coffee would keep warm for busy people such as me working in the warehouse during the day.

man invents magic coffee cup Serafin Design/Kacper Serafin

Kacper knew his invention was something he needed to pursue so he decided to take up a part-time job as a Deliveroo rider to allow him to earn some extra money while pursuing his dream.

He explained:

I started riding for Deliveroo at the end of 2017, so that I could afford a trip to China to see where I could develop my idea of selling a magic coffee mug. I decided to quit my job as it was 9-5 and just work with Deliveroo so I could focus more on my business and have the flexibility to work when I wanted.

Kacper ended up travelling to China to meet potential suppliers – one of whom he still works with now – and decided to ‘test out a trial’ of 50 mugs, which sold ‘very well’. He then ordered 200 more before ordering a further 500, and at this point was able to register the trademark of ‘Magic Suction Mug’ in July 2018.

magic suction coffee cup Serafin Design/Kacper Serafin

As his success continued, Kacper didn’t realise the best news was yet to come, as Deliveroo – a start-up company itself – asked its riders to pitch their own business ideas.

When Kacper pitched his, the company loved it so much it gave him £20,000 to help his business grow. ‘This investment will allow me to hire someone to help with the graphic design and videography to show people how the product works and spread the word,’ he explained.

At the moment, he is still ‘packing the parcels ‘and organising ‘every aspect’ of the business, but eventually wants to take his business worldwide.

deliveroo magic suction coffee cup Deliveroo

For anyone thinking of taking a leap of faith and setting up their own business, Kacper has these words of advice: ‘The biggest lesson from the process is that there is never a better moment to start than now.’

He continued: ‘You just have to try and give it a go, stick to it, then you will see whether it is working or not.’

Well, there you have it. And if you ever fancy having an unspillable cup of coffee, you can buy Kacper’s invention here.