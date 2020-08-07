Polish MPs Protest Homophobic President’s Swearing-In To Show LGBTQ+ Solidarity

TJ_Knight/Twitter

A group of left-wing MPs in Poland coordinated their outfits to resemble the rainbow before attending their homophobic president’s swearing-in ceremony.

The lawmakers wore rainbow-patterned face masks alongside their brightly coloured outfits, which were reminiscent of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, in protest of President Andrzej Duda.

Duda has been widely criticised for describing the LGBTQ+ community as an ‘ideology’ that is more harmful than communism, as well as for lashing out at same-sex marriage and vowing to ban same-sex couples from adopting children.

In spite of his controversial views, he was re-elected president last month before being sworn in yesterday, August 6.

His re-election indicates a bleak future LGBTQ+ people in Poland, but the MPs’ decision to protest shows members of the community they have people fighting their corner.

Some of the elected representatives, which included members of the liberal Razem party, further protested by holding up copies of the constitution to indicate their belief that the president has violated the country’s legal protections.

Razem MP Magda Biejat shared a picture from the ceremony and wrote (translated):

Remind @AndrzejDuda that the fight for human rights does not offend anyone, and that the President of the Republic of Poland should protect the welfare of all citizens.

Magda Dropek, an LGBTQ+ activist from Krakow, told PinkNews she was ‘really touched’ by the display on what she described as a ‘sad day’ for queer people.

The activist added: ‘For me it was a strong message that we are not left behind. I know that the next few years will be difficult for our community but we won’t give up.’

Social media users also praised the MPs’ decision to wear the colours of the rainbow, with one person writing:

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that your vote for The Left is a wasted vote. After all they’re the only ones who stand in solidarity with Polish LGBTQ+ people.

The electoral race was close, with Duda winning with 51%. His new term will span five years.

The president said the election had been ‘difficult’ but also ‘democratic, fair and very efficient’. During the swearing-in ceremony, per EuroNews, he vowed to maintain openness to all groups and political parties but stressed the need to protect the family in Polish society.

Duda is an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, members of which were seen chanting their support for the president outside the lower house of parliament in Warsaw on the day of his swearing-in.

Last month, a number of towns in the country were condemned by the EU for declaring themselves ‘LGBT free’.