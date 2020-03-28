Pope Delivers ‘Extraordinary’ Prayer Of Hope To Unprecedented Empty St. Peter’s Square

As Italy’s coronavirus death toll passed 9,000, Pope Francis delivered a solitary prayer to an empty St. Peter’s Square, urging people to embrace ‘the strength of faith, which frees us from fear and gives us hope’.

Last night, March 27, the Pope gave a special ‘Urbi et orbi’ – a solemn papal address and apostolic blessing generally reserved for Christmas and Easter – to an empty congregation.

The service, titled ‘An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic’, attracted global participation online, as people responded to ‘the coronavirus pandemic with the universality of prayer’.

Italy: Pope Francis prays to respond to COVID-19 PA Images

As he stood before a deserted square in front of St. Peter’s basilica, Pope Francis dubbed the COVID-19 an ‘unexpected, turbulent storm’ that has placed us all on the ‘same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other’.

He said:

For weeks now it has been evening. Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities; it has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void, that stops everything as it passes by; we feel it in the air, we notice in people’s gestures, their glances give them away.

His prayer also noted that the storm ‘exposes our vulnerability and uncovers those false and superfluous certainties around which we have constructed our daily schedules, our projects, our habits and priorities’.

Italy: Pope Francis prays to respond to COVID-19 PA Images

However, he took a moment to praise ‘often forgotten’ doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, cleaners, caregivers, providers of transport, law and order forces, volunteers, priests, religious men and women who are ‘writing the decisive events of our time’ as opposed to the rich and famous.

If you’d like to read the full translation of the Pope’s prayer from the Vatican News click here.