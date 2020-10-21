Pope Francis Endorses Same-Sex Civil Unions
Following Pope Francis’s comments on God loving LGBTQ+ children, he’s now endorsing same-sex civil unions.
Same-sex relationships have been traditionally frowned upon in the Catholic Church, but Pope Francis seems to be moving with the times.
The Pope reportedly made these comments in the feature-length documentary Francesco, in which the 83-year-old said: ‘Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.’
According to AP News, the Pope has previously endorsed same-sex civil partnerships while serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, but this marks the first time he has publicly spoken in favour of it; something which many on social media have applauded him for.
Francesco recently made its debut at the Rome Film Festival; the festival began October 15 and is continuing through to Sunday, October 25.
Pope Francis addressed the LGBTQ+ community in his 2016 book The Name of God is Mercy, in which he showed an open minded approach.
In the book he wrote:
On that occasion I said this: If a person is gay and seeks out the Lord and is willing, who am I to judge that person? I was paraphrasing by heart the Catechism of the Catholic Church where it says that these people should be treated with delicacy and not be marginalized.
I am glad that we are talking about ‘homosexual people’ because before all else comes the individual person, in his wholeness and dignity. And people should not be defined only by their sexual tendencies: let us not forget that God loves all his creatures and we are destined to receive his infinite love.
He continued, ‘I prefer that homosexuals come to confession, that they stay close to the Lord, and that we pray all together. You can advise them to pray, show goodwill, show them the way, and accompany them along it.’
In Francesco, the Pope discusses other topics such as the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality.
Earlier this month, he described racism as a ‘virus’ and condemned politicians who ‘seek popularity by appealing to the basest and most selfish inclinations’ or who enact policies of ‘hatred and fear towards other nations’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
