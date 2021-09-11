Pope Francis Gives 15,000 Ice Creams To Prison Inmates During Heatwave Caused By ‘Lucifer’

PA Images

Prisoners caught up in Italy’s heatwave enjoyed some divine intervention when Pope Francis gave out thousands of ice creams.

Here in the UK, we’re currently experiencing some uncharacteristically hot weather for this time of year. However, it’s nothing compared to the sweltering heat in Italy, with temperatures as high as 49°C in Sicily, topping the charts for Europe, making it one of the hottest summers in the country’s history.

The intense heat is the result of an anticyclone – an ‘an area of high atmospheric pressure where the air is sinking’ – moving up from Africa, and its name is Lucifer.

PA Images

Amid rocketing temperatures, the pontiff sent 15,000 ice cream treats to prisoners in Rome to help them keep cool. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski delivered them to two prisons: Regina Coeli, and Rebibbia.

The Vatican said the pope’s charity office ‘didn’t go on holiday’ this summer, with volunteers ‘continuing to devote themselves, among other things to two of the seven works of mercy: visiting prisoners and consoling the afflicted’, as per The Guardian.

PA Images

The ice creams were among other ‘small evangelical gestures’ over the summer ‘to help and give hope to thousands of people in Rome’s prisons’, the statement added.

Over the past few months, the Pope has met inmates from the Rebibbia prison and accompanied them on a visit to the Vatican Museums, while the charity office took small groups of homeless people ‘to the sea or the lake … for an afternoon of relaxation and dinner in a pizzeria’ as well as offering free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to those in need.