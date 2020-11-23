Pope Francis Invites NBA Players To The Vatican To Discuss Social Justice Issues

Black lives and all lives are supported through the gospel. We all have things that we do wrong and sometimes it gets into a place of pointing fingers … We all fall short of God’s glory, and at the end of the day, whoever will humble themselves and seek God and repent their sins, that we could see it in a different light.

See our mistakes and people’s mistakes through a different light. See people’s evil in a different light. That would help bring us closer together and get past anything that’s on the surface and doesn’t really deal with the hearts of men and women.