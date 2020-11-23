Pope Francis Invites NBA Players To The Vatican To Discuss Social Justice Issues
The Pope has met with five NBA players at The Vatican for a one-hour meeting regarding social justice issues.
Among the five players at today’s meeting was Sterling Brown, who was the victim of police brutality in 2018 when he was tasered by police officers at a Walgreens store. Last night, it was announced that Brown was leaving his place on the Milwaukee Bucks team.
The players who accompanied him were Kyle Korver (who also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks), the Orlando Magic’s Jonathon Isaac, the San Antonio Spurs’ Marco Belinelli and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Anthony Toliver.
While the details of the meeting have not yet emerged, it is reported that Pope Francis’s team made the move to meet with the players.
The Pope reportedly ‘wanted to learn more about how players had recently brought attention to pressing social justice issues and economic inequality – and what they planned for the future’, as per ESPN.
Both Brown and Korver boycotted a playoff game earlier this year to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.
When the league started in August, many players, coaches and referees kneeled during the national anthem as a show of support, and to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The gesture was supported by the NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Despite a league rule requiring them to stand, Silver has said players will now be able to kneel during the anthem without consequence.
Isaac was one of the only players to stand during the national anthem in that game. Defending his decision at the time, Isaac said he didn’t feel that kneeling or wearing a shirt was representative of believing that Black lives matter.
Isaac said:
Black lives and all lives are supported through the gospel. We all have things that we do wrong and sometimes it gets into a place of pointing fingers … We all fall short of God’s glory, and at the end of the day, whoever will humble themselves and seek God and repent their sins, that we could see it in a different light.
See our mistakes and people’s mistakes through a different light. See people’s evil in a different light. That would help bring us closer together and get past anything that’s on the surface and doesn’t really deal with the hearts of men and women.
The players were due to get a tour of St. Peter’s Square after the meeting.
