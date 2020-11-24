Pope Francis Says Anti-Maskers Are Stuck In 'Their Own Little World Of Interests' PA Images

Pope Francis has hit out at anti-mask protestors, claiming they’re ‘in their own little world of interests.’

He compared those protesting against coronavirus restrictions to the ‘healthy indignation’ of the anti-racism demonstrations carried out following the death of George Floyd.

The pope criticised people who protested, ‘refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions – as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom.’

Pope Francis PA Images

He added that protestors insinuated that ‘being forced to wear a mask is an unwarranted imposition by the state’ and said they’re a long way from the people who turned out in their droves to protest the unjust killing of Floyd.

‘You’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income,’ he said in a new book, as per The Guardian.

‘On such matters they would never protest; they are incapable of moving outside of their own little world of interests.’

The comments come from Let Us Dream: A Path to a Better Future, a book which is mostly made up of conversations between Pope Francis and British biographer Austen Ivereigh.

Most of it refers to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Pope insisting that the majority of ‘governments have made great efforts to put the wellbeing of people first, acting decisively to protect health and to save lives.’

He did, however, add that he believed some leaders had put the needs of the economy above the needs of public health.

‘Those governments have mortgaged their people,’ he said.

Pope francis PA Images

As well was talking about the protests, Pope Francis touched on the ‘horrendous’ death of George Floyd, where he praised those ‘who otherwise did not know each other took to the streets to protest, united by a healthy indignation.’

However, Pope Francis did warn that pulling down historical statues is not the best way to handle the situation, saying it was like ‘amputating history.’

‘A free people is a people that remembers, is able to own its history rather than deny it, and learns its best lessons,’ he explained.

Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future is out on December 1.