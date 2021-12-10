Pope Francis Says Sex Outside Of Marriage ‘Not The Most Serious Sin’

Alamy

Pope Francis has revealed that he doesn’t think that the ‘most serious’ sin is having sex outside of wedlock.

On Monday, December 10, the Pope flew from Greece to Italy, where he worked with young people to encourage them to not sin.

Advert 10

However, his teaching likely didn’t incorporate the prohibition of sex outside marriage, after he resolved onboard the plane that ‘sins of the flesh are not the most serious’.

Alamy

Instead, the Pope encouraged young people to not be enticed by the ‘sirens’ of consumerism, The Independent reports.

He claimed that, in his view, the ‘most serious’ sins were pride and hatred.

Advert 10

He said:

Today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages that focus on easy gains, the false needs of consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs. All these are like fireworks: they flare up for a moment, but then turn to smoke in the air.

Alamy

Earlier this month, Michel Aupetit, the Archbishop of Paris, volunteered to step down from his position after he was accused by a French magazine of engaging in sexual relations with a woman.

Advert 10

If true, this would have broken his abstention from sex for his clerical celibacy, which traditionally all higher members of the Catholic Church and Archbishops abide by.

Aupetit denied the claims and just stated that the rumours were a result of him having ‘poorly handled the situation with a person who was in contact many times with me’.

The Pope called Aupetit’s behaviour a ‘failing on his part, a failing against the sixth commandment, but not a total one’. The Pope appeared to extend the sixth commandment that instructs people ‘ to not commit adultery’, as also applied it to priests who don’t maintain their clerical celibacy. He accepted the Archbishop’s resignation.

Alamy

Advert 10

While on the flight, the Pope called everyone ‘sinners’, but noted that he ultimately decided to remove the Archbishop because of ‘gossip’ and how it ‘grows and grows and removes someone’s good name’ so much so ‘he cannot govern’.

He concluded, ‘This is an injustice. That’s why I accepted the resignation of Aupetit: not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy.’