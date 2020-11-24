Pope Francis Seemingly Just Compared Trump To Hitler PA Images

The Pope has said some of the leaders of today remind him of dictators in the past.

In his new book, Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future, which will be released December 1, he lambasted leaders in Christian-majority countries who incite hatred against specific groups or ‘imagined enemies’.

‘Listening to some of the populist leaders we now have, I am reminded of the 1930s, when some democracies collapsed into dictatorships seemingly overnight,’ Pope Francis said.

He adds:

We see it happening again now in rallies where populist leaders excite and harangue crowds, channeling their resentments and hatreds against imagined enemies to distract from the real problems.

The Pope wrote that people often fall for this rhetoric out of fear, as per TooFab.

He also voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, writing that Catholics who refuse to join such movements give ‘a bad example, losing the sense of solidarity and fraternity with the rest of their brothers and sisters’.

‘Abuse is a gross violation of human dignity that we cannot allow and which we must continue to struggle against,’ Pope Francis wrote.

Additionally, Pope Francis listed the ‘poor Uighurs’ among examples of groups who are being persecuted for their faith, as per The Guardian.

He said he often thinks of persecuted peoples: ‘the Rohingya, the poor Uighurs, the Yazidi – what Isis did to them was truly cruel — or Christians in Egypt and Pakistan killed by bombs that went off while they prayed in church’.

The timely book also touches on the pandemic, with the Pope criticising those who have protested lockdown restrictions and the use of face masks.

‘As if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom!’, he wrote.

Furthermore, he added, ‘You’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education. They turned into a cultural battle what was in truth an effort to ensure the protection of life.’

While the Pope insisted that the majority of governments have ‘made great efforts to put the wellbeing of people first, acting decisively to protect health and to save lives’, he did add that he believed some world leaders had put the needs of the economy first.

‘Those governments have mortgaged their people,’ he said.

Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future will be released on December 1.