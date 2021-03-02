Pope Francis Warns Humanity Faces Second ‘Great Flood’ Caused By Climate Crisis
Pope Francis has warned that humanity now faces a second ‘great flood’ caused by the climate crisis.
According to the 84-year-old pope, the biblical story where God punished humans for their injustices by sending a great flood could well repeat itself, with humanity potentially set to feel his wrath once again.
Pope Francis has also stated that unless leaders start to address corruption and injustice, humanity will face another ‘great deluge, perhaps due to a rise in temperature and the melting of glaciers’.
The pope made these comments during an interview in Corriere della Serra with Italian writer Marco Pozza, who also works as chaplain of Padua prison.
The interview concerned Pope Francis’s newly-published book Vice and Virtues, which urges global leaders to work towards the virtue of ‘prudence’, and encourages them to ‘stop and think’ before making rash decisions.
Pope Francis told Pozza:
God’s wrath is against injustice, against Satan. It is directed against evil, not that which derives from human weakness, but evil of Satanic inspiration: the corruption generated by Satan, behind which single men, single women, entire societies go. God’s wrath is meant to bring justice, ‘clean up’.
The flood is the result of God’s wrath , the Bible says. He is a figure of God’s wrath, who according to the Bible has seen too many bad things and decides to obliterate humanity.
The biblical one, according to experts, is a mythical tale. But myth is a form of knowledge. The flood is a historical tale, archaeologists say, because they found traces of a flood in their excavations.
He continued:
A great deluge, perhaps due to a rise in temperature and the melting of glaciers: what will happen now if we continue on the same path. God unleashed his wrath, but he saw a righteous one, took him and saved him. The story of Noah demonstrates that God’s wrath is also a saviour.
Whatever your personal religious beliefs may be, there is a link between climate change and increased flooding as a warmer atmosphere will hold more moisture.
As per the UN Environment Programme, more extreme weather patterns resulting from long-term global climate change increases the likelihood of flooding. Furthermore, changes to land cover, for example the removal of vegetation, can also increase flood risk.
