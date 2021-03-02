Pope Francis Warns Humanity Faces Second ‘Great Flood’ Caused By Climate Crisis

God’s wrath is against injustice, against Satan. It is directed against evil, not that which derives from human weakness, but evil of Satanic inspiration: the corruption generated by Satan, behind which single men, single women, entire societies go. God’s wrath is meant to bring justice, ‘clean up’.

The flood is the result of God’s wrath , the Bible says. He is a figure of God’s wrath, who according to the Bible has seen too many bad things and decides to obliterate humanity.

The biblical one, according to experts, is a mythical tale. But myth is a form of knowledge. The flood is a historical tale, archaeologists say, because they found traces of a flood in their excavations.