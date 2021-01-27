Pope Francis Warns 'Things Can Happen Again' On Holocaust Remembrance Day PA/MrTAchilles/Twitter

Pope Francis has commemorated Holocaust Remembrance Day by urging people to keep a close check on the rise of ideological extremism.

Today marks 76 years since the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated, but the Pope warned that ‘these things can happen again’.

Advert 10

He said it was imperative that the world did not forget the suffering of the Jews or the extremism that led to the genocide.

‘To remember is an expression of humanity. To remember is a sign of civility. To remember is a condition for a better future of peace and fraternity,’ the Pope said.

Pope Turns Vatican City Palace Into Refuge For Poor And Homeless PA images

It is estimated that six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis and their allies.

Advert 10

Pope Francis urged society ‘be wary of how this path of death, extermination and brutality started’, referring to the extreme ideologies held by Hitler’s regime.

His comments come weeks after a violent mob of rioters stormed the US Capitol. Many of those who have been arrested have connections to far-right groups. Some of those photographed wore clothing bearing anti-Semitic messaging, and even Nazi symbols.

Earlier this month, one of Montreal’s largest synagogues was vandalised and almost set on fire.

‘To remember also means being careful because these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that claim to want to save a people but end up destroying a people and humanity,’ Pope Francis said.

Advert 10

PA

Due to the ongoing pandemic, countries across the world are observing Holocaust Remembrance Day with online events.

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a virtual meeting with a Holocaust survivor and a soldier who liberated a Nazi camp.

Johnson described their testimonies as ‘perhaps the most powerful things I have ever heard’.

Advert 10

In Poland, this year’s commemorations at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum will focus on the nearly 250,000 children who were killed in the genocide.

Three million Polish Jews – nearly half of all those who lost their lives – were killed during the Holocaust.

PA

‘The adult world – after all, so often unjust and cruel – has never demonstrated so much of its heartlessness, its evil,’ Dr Piotr Cywiński, director of the state museum, told The Times of Israel.

Advert 10

‘This cannot be justified by any ideology, reckoning or politics. This year we want to dedicate the anniversary of liberation to the youngest victims of the camp,’ Cywiński added.

People are being asked to light a candle in their window at 8pm to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.