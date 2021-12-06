unilad
Pope Francis Warns Young People Not To Be Tempted By ‘Seductive Sirens’

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Dec 2021 15:44
Pope Francis warned young people not to be tempted by ‘sirens’ and the ‘false needs of consumerism’ while visiting students at a school in Greece.

Francis visited the Catholic school to conclude a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece, which sought to draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees seeking entry to Europe.

The pope encouraged his audience to stay true to their faith and resist the temptation to pursue more materialistic goals, referencing Homer’s poem The Odyssey and the temptation posed by sirens who ‘enchanted sailors and made them crash against the rocks’.

Relating the poem to the modern day, Francis commented: ‘Today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages that focus on easy gains, the false needs of consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs.’

He likened the more materialist needs to ‘fireworks’, ABC News reports, saying, ‘they flare up for a moment, but then turn to smoke in the air.’

During his address, Francis also encouraged students not to become ‘prisoners of the cell phone’, noting ‘many people today are constantly using social media, but are not themselves very social’.

Pope Francis (Alamy)Alamy

Per National Catholic Register, the pope continued:

What appears on the screen is not the reality of other persons: their eyes, their breath, and their hands. The screen can easily become a mirror, where you think you are looking at the world, but in reality, you are all alone before a virtual world full of appearances, of photos dressed up to look always beautiful and acceptable.

Yet how beautiful it is simply to be together with other people, to discover the newness of others! Cultivate the mystique of togetherness, the joy of sharing, the enthusiasm of serving!

Upon returning to Rome, the pope is set to take part in some pre-Christmas events.

