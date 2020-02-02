Pope Turns Vatican City Palace Into Refuge For Poor And Homeless

It is ominous that we are growing used to this rejection. We should be worried when our consciences are anaesthetised and we no longer see the brother or sister suffering at our side, or notice the grave problems in the world, which become a mere refrain familiar from the headlines on the evening news.

This is the origin of the tragic contradiction of our age: as progress and new possibilities increase, which is a good thing, fewer and fewer people are able to benefit from them.

There is no peace in the homes of the prosperous as long as justice is lacking in the home of everyone.