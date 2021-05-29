Popeyes Restaurant Forced To Close After Sign Claims To ‘Refuse Service To White People’
Police in Missouri say they’ve opened a criminal investigation after a sign appeared outside a Popeyes restaurant claiming it would ‘refuse service to white people’.
The sign, which was spotted at the drive-thru of a Popeyes in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, was reportedly put up ‘unbeknownst to the business’. It read that as of Wednesday the restaurant was ‘under new management’ and would ‘reserve the right to refuse service to white people’.
Lake St. Louis Police say they believe the sign was put up as a prank, and didn’t involve any Popeyes employees. The restaurant’s management confirmed to local news station KMOV 4 that CCTV footage proved ‘it was nobody at the store that posted [the sign]’.
Nevertheless, the restaurant was forced to close after photos of the message caused an outcry on social media.
Posting on the chicken chain’s official Facebook page, one person wrote, ‘What is going on at your store? Please advise, this is utter BS.’ Another commented, ‘Wow is all I can say.’
In a statement, Popeyes said:
We have been made aware of the situation and are investigating the matter immediately.
This type of behavior does not align with our brand values and we take such allegations very seriously. The franchise is cooperating with local authorities regarding this ongoing investigation.
According to The Kansas City Star, Lake St. Louis police officers are exploring the possibility that the sign could be linked to a previous spate of vandalism targeting the restaurant in early May. Police said that the incident saw glass windows broken and ‘obscene’ messages painted on the drive-thru menu, though the messages were reportedly ‘not racially offensive’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read