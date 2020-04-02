Porn Site Develops Panic Button To Stop People Getting Caught Out
Currently, millions of people are getting used to spending a lot more time with the people they live with – be it partners, family members or friends – than usual.
As a result, many have found themselves in some slightly awkward situations involving their fellow house-dwellers walking in on them doing some fairly private, erm, things.
Yes, I’m talking about porn and yes, it’s been happening so much that one porn site has actually developed a panic button that switches screens to a site of each users’ personal choosing should they get caught in the act.
ImLive, ‘a leading adult webcam company’, yesterday announced the launch of a button that allows users to override any stream on its site in a bid to offer people more privacy.
The kill switch, which is bright red and can be found to the right of the screen, instantly redirects the page to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website by default – although you can customise this if you’d prefer a different page to pop up in its place.
ImLive announced the new feature on April 1 – although it insists it’s not an April Fool’s – amid a spike in its website traffic of 15%.
Despite this higher volume of people on the site though, its models had started to report that several users were abruptly ‘cutting off’ chats because of another person suddenly entering the room.
Adrian Stoneman, the Vice President of ImLive, said in a statement:
Amidst the Coronavirus and the quarantines that are being put into effect, it’s important that people still enjoy themselves. They just have to do that from home now, while in the company of partners and/or roommates.
For adult interactions – when privacy is often preferred – people must now contend with others suddenly being in the same room as them.
To help people make connections with our models without having someone walk in on them, we’ve launched a Panic Button that allows them to quickly change to a safe-for-work (SFW) website.
Now people can engage in adult interactions without getting caught, and get off with confidence.
Basically, as long as you don’t have the volume at full blast when your roommate walks in, the panic button should save you from any and all future embarrassment.
For those of you who have already had the mishap then I’m sorry, but there’s nothing I can do. But hey, at least it won’t happen again, right?
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: Life, ImLive, Isolation, Panic Button, Quarantine