Porn Star ‘Bridget The Midget’ Faces 15 Years In Prison For Stabbing Boyfriend With Butter Knife

Clark Country Detention Centre/Bridget Powers/Facebook

An adult film star is looking at 15 years behind bars after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Cheryl Murphy – who goes by the name Bridget Powers or ‘Bridget the Midget’ – allegedly stabbed bartender Jesse James in the leg with a butter knife after finding him with another woman.

The incident took place at an apartment in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 18. Murphy, 39, has been charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon as well as burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.

Bridget Powers/Instagram

As reported by TMZ, prosecutors allege Murphy entered James’ property with the intention of committing a crime.

If Murphy is convicted on this charge, she could be facing a prison sentence of up to 15 years. This is before you take into account the battery and assault with a deadly weapon charges put against her, which carry respective maximum sentences of five and six years.

According to KTNV, Las Vegas police officers responded to a call at approximately 2.31 am about a woman screaming and the sound of breaking glass at the South Decatur Boulevard property.

When officers arrived at the residence, Murphy informed them, ‘It’s my fault, I did it all. I should go to jail’.

Bridget Powers/Instagram

When officers asked Murphy whether she resided at the property, she claimed she did.

However, another woman at the scene promptly disputed this, shouting the following denial from inside the residence: ‘No, she does not, she’s trying to stab my boyfriend to death, please call the cops.’

Murphy responded to this claim by saying:

Yeah, I did stab him.

Under questioning, Murphy told officers she had entered the apartment through an unlocked door before discovering James with another woman.

Murphy informed police she had yelled at the couple before grabbing a knife and stabbing James. After she was chucked out of the apartment, Murphy reportedly proceeded to throw a BBQ grill through the front window.

Bridget Powers/Facebook

The other woman at the scene claimed she had been asleep when Murphy entered the apartment. She alleged Murphy tried to stab her but missed. She then responded by picking Murphy up and removing her from the apartment.

James, who was transported to the University Medical Center trauma unit, informed officers he and the other woman had been drinking and had returned to the property to sleep.

James told police he had been awoken by Murphy stabbing him in the leg with the butter knife. James stated he and Murphy do not live together, but admitted they had been sleeping together for the past couple of years.

Bridget Powers/Facebook

Murphy has dwarfism and is 3ft 9in tall. She made her first adult film appearance in 1999 and has appeared in over 50 movies since.

She is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and is due to appear before the court on September 26.

