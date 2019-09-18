Porn Star Jessica Jaymes Dead At 43

PA/Jessica Jaymes/Instagram

Porn star Jessica Jaymes has died at the age of 43, according to reports.

The adult film actress is said to have been found unconscious at her home in San Fernando Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

TMZ reports emergency services received a call for a cardiac arrest for a female, and she was announced dead at the scene.

At this stage, the cause of her death is unknown and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

According to reports around her death, the 43-year-old had a history of suffering from seizures. It’s believed authorities found various prescription drugs.

Jessica was best known for becoming Hustler’s first contract model to become a member of the AVN Hall of Fame.

She began doing soft porn back in 2002 when she was just 26, before getting her ‘big break’ two years later when she signed to Hustler.

In 2005, she appeared in her debut film, The Porn Identity, before being hailed Hustler magazine’s Honey of the Year.

Throughout her successful career, she went on to star in more than 200 adult films, as well as performing on her exclusive content website.

Jessica also appeared on several episodes of Showtime series Weeds, The Howard Stern Show, VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House and HBO’s Vivid Valley.

The performer’s stage name was born from her real name Jessica, and her former lover’s name, James. She hails from Anchorage in Alaska and comes from Czech and French heritage from her mother’s side, while her dad was believed to be an undercover DEA agent.

Jessica worked as a fourth to sixth grade teacher for three years, before undergoing a complete career switch up and becoming an adult film actress.

Rest in peace, Jessica.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.