Pornhub CEO Feras Antoon’s $19 Million Mansion Destroyed By Flames Following Suspected Arson Attack

Royal LePage/CTV News

Pornhub CEO Feras Antoon’s mansion has gone up in flames in what police believe to be an arson attack.

The incident took place on Sunday night, April 25, at the Montreal, Canada mansion, which was still under construction.

Police were initially called to the property after two men were spotted trespassing. By the time the city’s police department arrived, the house had already been set alight. The fire was so large, 80 firefighters had to attend the scene, and it reportedly took hours to extinguish.

CTV

Fortunately no one was hurt in the ordeal, but some neighbours were evacuated as a precaution.

Julien Lévesque, a media relations officer for Montreal Police, confirmed to VICE yesterday, April 26:

Police officers who arrived on site were able to see that the fire began inside the residence. Earlier this morning… our arson squad from Montreal police took charge of the investigation. They were onsite this morning to analyse all the scene, meet some witnesses to try to understand what was the cause and the circumstances of the beginning of this fire.

He added that the extent of the damage caused to the property was ‘major’.

CTV

Meanwhile, Antoon – CEO of MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub – has since released a statement that confirmed that the fire took place and expressed that he was ‘grateful’ his family wasn’t hurt.

He said, ‘Over the weekend, a fire occurred at my residence. The residence was under construction. I am grateful that my family and I and our neighbours are safe. Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, I will not be commenting further.’

Prior to the blaze, the property had recently been listed for sale for more $19 million. It sits on 1.4 acres of land and boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and was even in the works to have multiple lifts installed.

Royal LePage Real Estate

The listing for the multi-million dollar property reads, ‘This grand home, the likes of which have rarely been seen in Montreal, is currently under construction. The exterior is almost finished as are the interior partitions. This is a unique opportunity to acquire the mansion now and either complete the proposed design or customize it to one’s own taste.’

It’s currently unknown why Antoon was looking to sell the lavish Canada-based mansion but, after only purchasing it for $2 million, the 45-year-old was set to make a hell of a profit.