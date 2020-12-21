Pornhub Moderators Went Through 1,200 Videos Every Day To Categorise Videos Pexels/Shutterstock

Former Pornhub moderators have revealed they would go through as many as 1,200 videos every single day in order to categorise them.

The ex-employees were tasked with flagging suspicious content such as rape, incest and child abuse. However, their job also included finding ‘weird excuses not to remove’ shocking and offensive video content.

A mandatory 400 videos per day quota was reportedly introduced in the spring, which led to members of staff experiencing ‘panic attacks’ and being under constant ‘surveillance’. Feeling unable to watch so many videos, some suffered ‘burnout’ from watching ‘a lifetime’ of porn and distressing content.

Porn site PA Images

These revelations were first reported by Business Insider, with the publication learning that moderators who did not meet the high quota could face termination.

These whistleblower moderators, who worked for Pornhub’s parent company MindGeek, claimed that PornHub’s guidelines were more lenient than MindGeek’s other sites – YouPorn and RedTube – and that they were tasked with finding ‘weird excuses not to remove’ videos.

The former members of staff spoke up about managers who felt ‘untouchable’ boasting of soaring profits at staff meetings while taking too long to report and remove suspicious content.

One whistleblower told Business Insider:

As the leaders in the porn industry, in adult entertainment, I thought it was their moral obligation to do a lot more.

Man on laptop PA Images

On December 14, Pornhub was forced to remove 10 million videos from unverified users, after a report by The New York Times found the site had been profiting from videos of child abuse, rape and revenge porn.

Pornhub is now only allowing content from verified users. Previously, anybody who signed up to a Pornhub account was permitted to upload content.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

