PornHub Owner MindGeek Sued For $80 Million By Forty Women

PornHub Owner Sued For $80 Million By Forty Women Shutterstock

MindGeek, the owner of porn website PornHub, is reportedly being sued for a whopping $80 million by 40 different women.

The lawsuit comes after the site recently deleted 80% of its content following claims it featured material depicting sexual abuse, as well as videos featuring minors.

The lawsuit against the company was filed on Tuesday, December 15, with the 40 women saying that the company profited from ‘sex trafficking’ operation GirlsDoPorn.

GirlsDoPorn found itself in court back in January, where a judged ruled that it must pay $12.7 million for lying to women about how their explicit videos would be distributed. PornHub failed to remove GirlsDoPorn’s content from its site until two months after the indictment of sex trafficking.

PA Images

As per Vice, part of Tuesday’s complaint reads:

As a proximate result of MindGeek’s knowing financial benefit and participation in GirlsDoPorn’s sex trafficking venture, plaintiffs have suffered damages, including, but not limited to, severe emotional distress, significant trauma, attempted suicide, and social and familial ostracization.

The full complaint is reportedly 43 pages long and details the suffering of the alleged victims of GirlsDoPorn suffered. It states that many of the victims ended up feeling suicidal from the harassment they received following the videos being uploaded without their consent.

One of the victims claims she was told that the videos she was part of were going to be sold on DVDs in Australia, not that they would be uploaded to the global porn site that’s accessed by millions of people every day.

PornHub

The complaint continues:

GirlsDoPorn (and MindGeek) knew the unconsented publication of victim’s sex video would upend the victim’s life. Once published, Girls Do Porn’s victims were brutally harassed by peers and strangers, effectively turning them into pariahs in their own communities. The victims were ostracized by friends and family, many lost their jobs, and some were expelled from college. The relentless harassment caused all victims to become suicidal and some even attempted such.

It goes on to say that it’s believed that MindGeek knew what GirlsDoPorn was doing as early as 2009 and ‘definitely by Fall 2016’, but failed to take action.

According to the Mail Online, following January’s ruling, out of the owners of GirlsDoPorn – Michael James Pratt, Matthew Isaac Wolfe, and Ruben Andre Garcia – only Garcia pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges. Wolfe is currently awaiting trial, while Pratt is reportedly on the run and remains on the FBI most-wanted list.

Hopefully the victims who filed the complaint this week will go on to get the justice they deserve.