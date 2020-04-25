Post Malone Wins Over Nirvana Fans With His Livestream Tribute Concert Post Malone/YouTube/Instagram

Post Malone teamed up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker for a Nirvana tribute concert, and despite initial scepticism, fans have declared the livestream to be ‘dope as f*ck’.

The Sunflower musician is one of several artists keeping his followers entertained at home. Just recently, Travis Scott attracted more than 12 million Fortnite players for an in-game virtual concert.

Yesterday, April 24, Post took to YouTube for a grungy, loud livestream to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization – it was a roaring success.

Post Malone Nirvana Tribute Post Malone/YouTube

Alongside Post and Barker on drums, guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee joined in for the 15-song set-list – covering the likes of Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle, Come As You Are and Heart-Shaped Box. Notably, there was no Smells Like Teen Spirit.

The full stream has attracted more than 2.3 million views at the time of writing, with fans taking to Twitter to praise Post for an ‘absolutely incredible’ tribute.

You can check out the full performance below:

One user wrote: ‘Enjoy a few Post Malone songs but was absolutely blown away by his raw vocal performance on this set. Travis Barker was also top class on the drums. Great homage to everything Nirvana was about. Congrats!’

A further fan tweeted: ‘The Post Malone Nirvana tribute show was insanely good. Blew my mind, 100x better than I ever expected.’ A third viewer added: ‘As one of Nirvana biggest fans, I was reluctant to listen or watch this. I was surprised. And shocked. In the best kind of way. Well done Post Malone. Well f*cking done.’

Post’s love of Nirvana is well-known. As well as wearing a flowery dress in a nod to late frontman Kurt Cobain, he has a couple of tattoos inspired by the band, including Stay Away on his forehead.

During the stream, fans could donate directly to the outbreak fund, with Google agreeing to match all donations 2:1 up to $5 million. At the time of writing, Post’s tribute has raised more than $2.7 million.

Courtney Love even endorsed the livestream, writing in an Instagram post:

Thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this f*cking virus. I approve the usage. Good luck mr malone. [sic]

Post pledged he was going to ‘sing [his] heart out for y’all’ so we can ‘kick this shit in the f*cking ass’. It looks like he did just that.