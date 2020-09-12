Postcard Arrives In Mail Almost 100 Years After It Was First Sent

postcard arrives 100 years late Brittany Keech/Fox13

You know that feeling of annoyance you get when a parcel you’re expecting doesn’t show up until days later?

Advert

Well, imagine that feeling times 100 and you’ll have some understanding of the way one family felt after they were left waiting a century for a postcard that has only just arrived.

The postcard was somehow only delivered this week, despite being mailed almost 100 years ago, leaving one Michigan woman confused as to how it ended up in her mailbox.

postcard 100 years old Brittany Keech/Facebook

Brittany Keech found the postcard sitting alongside her usual bills and junk mail inside her mailbox, and initially thought nothing of it as she went about her day-to-day tasks. However, when she started to think about it she realised something wasn’t right.

Advert

‘I thought it was very peculiar that I was receiving a postcard because nobody sends postcards anymore nowadays,’ she told CNN. ‘I went, “Okay, this is different”.’

It was only later on that day when she looked at the postcard properly that she noticed it was postmarked October 29, 1920, and while it had her home address in Belding, Michigan, written on the envelope, it was addressed to somebody called Roy McQueen.

100 years old postcard Brittany Keech/Facebook

The card read:

Dear Cousins, Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don’t forget to write us – Roy get his pants fixed yet. Flossie Burgess.

old postcard Brittany Keech/Fox13

Posted two days before Halloween in 1920, the postcard has a black cat holding a broom, a bat, a goose and an owl on the front, along with a woman holding a cane while stooping over and a jack-o’-lantern wearing a witch’s hat.

On the back of the card is a George Washington one cent stamp, and while the smudged postmark says Jamestown the state appears to be covered by a sticker.

Advert

Keech shared her discovery on social media hoping to find the sender’s relatives, or someone who might have known the family. ‘So excited to find the family to give this wonderful postcard to,’ she wrote.

100 year old postcard Brittany Keech

A spokesperson for the Postal Service told WXMI that ‘in most cases these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found’.

Instead, the spokesperson said they typically find old letters and postcards are re-entered into the system after being purchased at ‘flea markets, antique shops and even online’.

‘The end result is what we do best,’ they continued. ‘As long as there is a deliverable address and postage, the card or letter gets delivered.’ Keech said they’ve got a lead on one possible relative, so hopefully we’ll be able to get to the bottom of the missing postcard soon.