Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico

PA Images

At least one person has died as a result of Mexico’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

The quake shook the southwest of the country just eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach resort city of Acapulco, Guerrero, in the early hours of this morning, September 8. The shaking could be felt in Mexico City, where alarms were heard shortly before the ground starting shaking.

Advert 10

The US Geological Survey (USGS) has placed its magnitude at 7.1, and noted it was particularly shallow at only 7.8 miles below the surface.

PA Images

The earthquake saw people running into the street and trying to rescue their vehicles from multi-storey car parks, fearing they could be crushed in any rubble.

‘We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out. We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people. We were all worried about some change in the sea, but so far authorities have not said anything about a tsunami alert,’ local resident Sergio Flores told AP.

Advert 10

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration actually issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake, estimating dangerous waves within 185 miles of the epicentre in Guerrero state. Fortunately, the agency has since recalled it.

PA Images

There are no further details on other casualties, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said there hasn’t been any ‘significant damage’ as a result of the tremor.

Mexico is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the edge of the North American tectonic plate. Back in 1985, an 8.0 magnitude quake killed around 9,500 people. ‘It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens,’ local resident Yesmin Rizk also said.

Advert 10